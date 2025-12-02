Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 2 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Force Motors total sales climbed 52.94% to 2,883 units in November 2025 compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024.

Bharat Dyanmics has received orders worth Rs 2,462 crore from Indian Army. Majors orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement).

Raymond Realty launched premium project, Invictus by GS, BKC comprises 6 towers featuring limited edition 3 and 4 BHK ultra-luxury residences. The ultra-luxury project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure has secured orders valued at Rs 884 crore for civil infrastructure works, under its Marine and Industrial Business Unit (BU). The orders involve the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.

NACL Industries board approved the appointment of N. Shankar as chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 1 December 2025, following the resignation of Anish Mathew as CFO. The board also approved raising Rs 250 crore by way of right issue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 219.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story