Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Shares of Samman Capital are banned from F&O on 2 December 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Force Motors total sales climbed 52.94% to 2,883 units in November 2025 compared with 1,885 units sold in November 2024.
Bharat Dyanmics has received orders worth Rs 2,462 crore from Indian Army. Majors orders received include ATGMs and SAM (Emergency Procurement).
Raymond Realty launched premium project, Invictus by GS, BKC comprises 6 towers featuring limited edition 3 and 4 BHK ultra-luxury residences. The ultra-luxury project has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.
Afcons Infrastructure has secured orders valued at Rs 884 crore for civil infrastructure works, under its Marine and Industrial Business Unit (BU). The orders involve the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts.
NACL Industries board approved the appointment of N. Shankar as chief financial officer (CFO), with effect from 1 December 2025, following the resignation of Anish Mathew as CFO. The board also approved raising Rs 250 crore by way of right issue.
