Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 181.06% to Rs 1131.00 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power rose 577.28% to Rs 237.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 181.06% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 402.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1131.00402.4035.3123.02362.5386.89291.6763.80237.8635.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News