GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; South Korea's headline inflation rises 2.4% in November

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 15.50 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,171.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,558.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,500.31 crore in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Benchmark indexes in the broader Asia-Pacific region mostly rose Tuesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which fell yesterday as crypto sell-off dented market sentiment.

Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1. "We are also removing tariffs on airplane parts and will un-stack Koreas reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU, Lutnick said, according to an X post by the U.S. Department of Commerce. South Koreas headline inflation in November rose 2.4% year on year, according to government data Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, rose 2% from a year earlier.

The latest figure is unchanged from Octobers inflation rate, supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Korea had kept rates unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth straight meeting last Thursday. U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after all three key benchmarks snapped five-day gain streaks. Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.53% to end at 6,812.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.38% to finish at 23,275.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 427.09 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 47,289.33. Domestic Market: Key equity indices closed with minor losses, extending their decline for a second straight session. Both the Sensex and Nifty retreated after touching fresh record highs earlier in the day. The rupee fell to a new all-time low, pressured by weak foreign flows and uncertainty surrounding key trade negotiations with the United States.