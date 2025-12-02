Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; South Korea's headline inflation rises 2.4% in November

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; South Korea's headline inflation rises 2.4% in November

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 15.50 points (or 0.06%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,171.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,558.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,500.31 crore in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia markets up; Fed Chair Powell speech in focus

2,208 booths in Bengal under scanner after 0 dead or duplicate voters found

World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

Mindspace REIT's acquisition value-accretive, says Nuvama; retains 'Buy'

Nomura sees re-rating potential in Indian Banks; Axis, ICICI, SBI top picks

Benchmark indexes in the broader Asia-Pacific region mostly rose Tuesday, breaking ranks with Wall Street which fell yesterday as crypto sell-off dented market sentiment.

Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1.

"We are also removing tariffs on airplane parts and will un-stack Koreas reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU, Lutnick said, according to an X post by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

South Koreas headline inflation in November rose 2.4% year on year, according to government data Tuesday. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food and energy, rose 2% from a year earlier.

The latest figure is unchanged from Octobers inflation rate, supporting the case for the central bank to keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Korea had kept rates unchanged at 2.5% for a fourth straight meeting last Thursday.

U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours after all three key benchmarks snapped five-day gain streaks.

Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.53% to end at 6,812.63, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.38% to finish at 23,275.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back by 427.09 points, or 0.9%, to settle at 47,289.33.

Domestic Market:

Key equity indices closed with minor losses, extending their decline for a second straight session. Both the Sensex and Nifty retreated after touching fresh record highs earlier in the day. The rupee fell to a new all-time low, pressured by weak foreign flows and uncertainty surrounding key trade negotiations with the United States.

Caution prevailed ahead of a heavy IPO calendar and the RBI's monetary policy committee meeting later this week. The Nifty slipped below the 26,200 mark, with realty, healthcare and consumer durables stocks under pressure, while auto, metal and IT counters bucked the trend.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 64.77 points or 0.08% to 85,641.90. The Nifty 50 index lost 27.20 points or 0.10% to 26,175.75. Over the two straight sessions, the Nifty slipped 0.15%, while the Sensex fell 0.09%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Bharat Dynamics, Raymond Realty, Afcons Infra, NACL Inds

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power consolidated net profit rises 577.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 219.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story