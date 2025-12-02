Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
For commercialization of Denosumab biosimilars (Vevzuo? and Evfraxy?) in Europe and rest of the world

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced a settlement agreement with Amgen Inc. that clears the path for the commercialization of its Denosumab biosimilars in Europe and the rest of the world.

The agreement allows Biocon Biologics to commercialize both its Denosumab biosimilars (Vevzuo and Evfraxy) in Europe starting 02 December 2025. The other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

