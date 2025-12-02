Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced that during the month of November 2025, APSEZ handled port cargo volume of 41 MMT (+14% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and dry cargo (+10% YoY).

YTD Nov'25, APSEZ handled 325.4 MMT of port cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during Nov'25 stood at 51,042 TEUs (-5% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (-4% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during YTD Nov'25 stood at 469,835 TEUs (+13% YoY) and GPWIS volume stood at 14.3 MMT (+1% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

