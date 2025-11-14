Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 720.41 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 1.58% to Rs 98.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 720.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.720.41641.9220.0622.87160.25144.11133.33124.6098.2596.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News