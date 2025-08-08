Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 66,000 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 66,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has allotted 66,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each under JPL ESOP 2022, to the eligible employees of the Company, upon exercise of vested options. These shares shall rank Pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 13,31,30,508 (constituting of 6,65,65,254 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 13,32,62,508 (constituting of 6,66,31,254 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aptus allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 33.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 26.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 0.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Pavna Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story