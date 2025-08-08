Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals allots 66,000 equity shares under ESOP

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has allotted 66,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each under JPL ESOP 2022, to the eligible employees of the Company, upon exercise of vested options. These shares shall rank Pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 13,31,30,508 (constituting of 6,65,65,254 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 13,32,62,508 (constituting of 6,66,31,254 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

