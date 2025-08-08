Aptus allots 1.46 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 1,46,875 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 08 August 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options by the employees under the Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 99,98,81,524 consisting of 49,99,40,762 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 1,00,01,75,274 consisting of 50,00,87,637 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News