Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 64.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.16% to Rs 167.45 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies declined 64.69% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 167.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 167.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.167.45167.722.9410.6115.4820.789.0714.343.519.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News