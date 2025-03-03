GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 26.50 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

FIR against ex-SEBI chief:

A special court has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register a first information report (FIR) against former SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the whole time members of the market regulator, and two BSE officials, on charges of alleged stock market fraud, regulatory violations, and corruption linked to the listing of a company in 1994. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it would take legal steps to challenge the order. The order comes just two days after Buch completed her tenure as SEBI chief.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 11,639.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,308.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 February 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks started the week on a positive note Monday, shaking off tariff concerns, while Bitcoin skyrocketed on news that it will be included in a new U.S. strategic reserve for cryptocurrencies.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced via social media that five digital assetsBitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardanoare set to be part of this reserve, fueling a surge in crypto prices.

Meanwhile, Chinas Caixin Manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.8 in February, beating expectations of 50.4 and rising from Januarys 50.1. This marks the indexs largest jump since November and its fifth consecutive month of expansion, signaling steady economic momentum.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus as European leaders drafted a Ukraine peace plan for the U.S., following a tense Oval Office exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Concerns about the U.S. economy deepened with a string of weak data points, pushing the Atlanta Feds GDPNow tracker to an annualized -1.5% from +2.3%, fueling recession fears.

Adding to market jitters, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will take effect Tuesday, March 4, 2025. While an initial 25% tariff was proposed, Lutnick indicated that Trump will finalize the exact rates on Tuesdayalongside a fresh 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

With the January U.S. payrolls report set for release Friday, investors are watching closely. A weaker-than-expected jobs number could boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates three times this year.

Despite a brief stumble, Wall Street ended Friday on a high note. The S&P 500 jumped 1.59%, the Nasdaq surged 1.63%, and the Dow Jones gained 1.4%, as traders brushed off geopolitical anxieties following the fiery Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

In individual stocks, Dell tumbled over 4% after warning of a decline in adjusted gross margin for its 2026 fiscal year.

On the economic front, the PCE price indexthe Feds preferred inflation gaugerose 0.3% in January, matching Decembers pace. Year-over-year, inflation eased slightly to 2.5% from 2.6%. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) also increased 0.3% month-over-month, with a year-on-year dip to 2.6% from Decembers 2.9%.

However, despite this moderation in inflation, consumer sentiment declined by 0.2% in Januaryits first drop in nearly two years, raising concerns about spending trends ahead.

Domestic Market:

A wave of panic swept through the domestic equity market on Friday, leading to steep declines in benchmark indices. The Nifty slumped almost 2% to close below 22,125, as persistent FII selling and weak global cues fueled a broad sell-off. All sectoral indices on the NSE closed lower, with IT and auto stocks registering significant losses. Investor sentiment was eroded by concerns stemming from the announcement of potential import levies by U.S. President Trump. The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1414.33 points or 1.90% to 73,198.10. The Nifty 50 index declined 420.35 points or 1.86% to 22,124.70.

