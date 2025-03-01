Mahindra & Mahindra records 18% growth in tractor sales in Feb'25

Sells 25,527 tractors in Feb'25

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) announced its tractor sales numbers for February 2025.

Domestic sales in February 2025 were at 23880 units, as against 20121 units during February 2024.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during February 2025 were at 25527 units, as against 21672 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1647 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 23880 tractors in the domestic market during February 2025, a growth of 19% over last year. After a good Kharif crop, Rabi crop outlook is also looking positive due to favourable weather conditions. Increase in Agri credit limit, continued Government support to increase farmer incomes and a bumper Rabi harvest will help boost tractor demand going forward. In the exports market we have sold 1647 tractors, at a growth of 6% over last year.

Farm Equipment Sector Summary

Also Read

Feb-25

Feb-24

% change

Domestic

23,880

20,121

19%

Exports

1,647

1,551

6%

Total

25,527

21,672

18%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News