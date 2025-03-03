Renaissance Global incorporates WOS, RRL in India

Renaissance Global said that on 27 February 2025, it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Renaissance Retail (RRL) in India.

The company has subscribed to 10,000 equity shares of Renaissance Retail, with a face value of Rs 10 each, totaling Rs 1 Lakh.

The company has incorporated Renaissance Retail to carry on the business of Jewellery Retail through online e-commerce jewellery websites as well as through offline jewellery stores having own retail jewellery Brands in India and/or overseas. It will design, manufacture, buy, sell, market, import, export, and distribute jewellery, ornaments, artifacts, antiques, idols, and other products made of gold, silver, platinum, brass, copper, or other metals, including those studded with natural or lab-grown diamonds, and precious, semi-precious, or non-precious stones. The company will also engage in value-added activities within the jewellery industry.

Renaissance Global is a global branded jewellery player. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies branded jewellery across key high-potential markets in USA, Canada, UK & Asia.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.9% to Rs 24.32 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 27.93 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 710.15 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter fell 0.70% to settle at Rs 127.85 on Friday, 28 February 2025.

