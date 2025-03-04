GIFT Nifty hints toward weak start to Nifty 50 as Trump's tariffs fuel global economic turmoil

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is down 157 points, indicating a weak opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,788.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 8,790.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 March 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Japanese stocks fell more than 2% to lead declines in Asia-Pacific markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that tariffs on Mexico and Canada would go into effect as planned.

Investors will be keeping a watch on Chinese stocks ahead of the countrys annual parliamentary gathering, known as the Two Sessions, which will kick off later in the day.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes fell as Trump reiterated that 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada would go into effect Tuesday stateside.

The S&P 500 fell 1.76% to end the day at 5,849.72, marking this the benchmarks worst day since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 649.67 points, or 1.48%, to finish at 43,191.24. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.64% to close at 18,350.19, weighed down by Nvidias decline of more than 8%.

On the economic front, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is slated to speak Tuesday afternoon in New York.

Markets in Europe closed higher on Monday, amid a charge in defense shares after regional leaders held security talks that touched on bolstered military spending.

The regional Stoxx 600 index moved between losses and gains in early deals before closing 1.1% higher. The Stoxx Europe aerospace and defense index rose by 8%, marking its best session in five years. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Monday that the blocs 27 member states would be given details about the so-called rearm Europe plan on Tuesday.

Her comments came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a Ukraine peace summit over the weekend. During the talks, the U.K. leader said Kyivs allies must step up and continue their support.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks opened higher but closed with minor losses on Monday amid a volatile session. The Nifty closed below the 22,120 mark after hitting the day's high of 22,261.55.

While IT and metal stocks offered support, oil & gas and financial services stocks weighed on the indices. Initial optimism from India's stronger-than-expected Q3 FY25 GDP growth faded as global trade uncertainties dampened sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 112.16 points, or 0.15%, to 73,085.94. The Nifty 50 index shed 5.40 points, or 0.02%, to 22,119.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.70%.

