Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.36%, NIFTY Crashes 2.12%

Nifty Realty index closed down 4.36% at 1049 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 5.57%, Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 5.40% and DLF Ltd shed 5.35%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 85.00% over last one year compared to the 29.91% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 2.88% and Nifty Infrastructure index is down 2.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 2.12% to close at 25250.1 while the SENSEX has declined 2.10% to close at 82497.1 today.

