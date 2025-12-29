GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 14.00 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 317.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,772.56 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,148.33 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Asia market traded mixed on Monday as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year.

Prices of spot silver rose to a fresh record high of above $80 per ounce before pulling back sharply to $77. Silvers recent surge was driven by speculative buying and lingering supply tightness, said experts. Media report further stated silvers rally this year reflects a depletion of freely traded inventory, amplifying price moves as demand increases. On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 reached a new high and posted weekly gains as traders came back from the Christmas holiday. The broad market index closed down 0.03% to end at 6,929.94. At its high, the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, reaching 6,945.77. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09% and closed at 23,593.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.19 points, or 0.04%, and settled at 48,710.97.