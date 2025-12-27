RailTel secures Rs 20-cr order from MEA for Data Centre in Ethiopia

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received an order worth Rs 19.83 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for establishing a data centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves providing implementation services for setting up a data centre inside the existing building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The order valued at Rs 19.83 crore, is scheduled to be completed by 25 December 2029.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.