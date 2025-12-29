Monarch Surveyors secures Rs 3-cr contract from Western Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has bagged a work order worth Rs 3.30 crore from the Bhavnagar Division (Engineering), Western Railway.

The contract involves carrying out pre- and post-tamping track measurement surveys using the Trimble Gedo Vorsys trolley system.

The project aims to support accurate track geometry assessment and improve rail infrastructure maintenance.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed in India.

The company clarified that the transaction does not fall under related party transactions, and that the promoters or promoter group entities have no interest in the awarded contract.

The deal has been entered into at arms length.

The work will commence immediately as per the letter of acceptance, with completion timelines governed by the terms of the contract. The project is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from relevant governmental authorities. The contract will be executed on a cash consideration basis, with a total value of Rs 3,29,89,898.40. No shareholding or control is being acquired as part of the transaction. Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants are engaged in the business to provide comprehensive consultancy services under Concept to Commissioning of infrastructure projects which includes Survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial, mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission Line, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors. Our objective is to create consistent value for our clients by delivering uncompromising quality of services at optimum cost through continuous improvement in elemental technologies of this field, maintaining integrity and design processes which fosters excellence in all the aspects of our operations.