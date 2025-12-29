Knife attack near Suriname's capital kills at least 9 people: Police

A knife attack outside Suriname's capital of Paramaribo killed at least nine people, including five children, police said Sunday.

Officials said the victims included four of the attacker's children and neighbours who came to their aid. A neighbour's child was also killed. Local media reported the victims were located at multiple homes.

The attack took place in Richelieu in the Commewijne district about 25 kilometres (15 miles) east of Paramaribo.

In a statement Sunday, Suriname's Police Corps said the male suspect attempted to attack police officers who arrived on the scene and he was injured during his arrest. He is now recovering in a hospital.