Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 60.92% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales207.71352.71 -41 OPM %87.5087.99 -PBDT35.5893.49 -62 PBT35.5893.49 -62 NP28.0171.67 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 50.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 21.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Samsrita Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story