Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 60.92% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

