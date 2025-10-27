Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 50.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 33.00 crore

Net profit of Satin Housing Finance rose 50.50% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 33.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.0027.3247.4858.642.341.901.991.331.521.01

