Maithon Power standalone net profit rises 21.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Maithon Power rose 21.94% to Rs 103.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 829.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 766.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.829.13766.8024.1219.72171.50131.15120.0288.86103.6785.02

