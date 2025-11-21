Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.11% to Rs 53.65 crore

Net profit of Victoria Enterprises declined 21.05% to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 53.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.53.6540.6178.6276.0926.7630.9126.7130.8620.0325.37

