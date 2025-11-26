GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 4 points (or 0.02%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 785.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,912.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 November 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,227.42 crore so far in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut benchmark interest rates in December.

In Australia, the consumer price index rose 3.8% year on year in October, the fastest pace since adopting a new headline inflation measure in April, according to the official release. The largest contributor to the elevated inflation was the housing sector, which saw prices rise 5.9%. Data for September retail sales and wholesale inflation landed Tuesday, several weeks delayed by the recent US government shutdown. In US, the September wholesale inflation rose by 0.3%, keeping the annual level at 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail sales rose 0.2% in September, but after factoring in the 0.3% increase in prices that month, spending was actually down 0.1%.

Core producer price index (PPI) rose just 0.1% in September, which brought the annual rate to 2.6%, the lowest since July 2024. The consumer confidence declined sharply in November to a reading of 88.7, the lowest level since April, Overnight in U.S, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 664.18 points, or 1.43%, to close at 47,112.45. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to settle at 6,765.88, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.67% to finish at 23,025.59. Domestic Market: The domestic market slipped for a third consecutive session, closing with moderate losses after a volatile day shaped by monthly derivatives expiry. A softer rupee and persistent FII selling kept investors on edge, while traders stayed cautious ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting and uncertainty surrounding the interim US-India trade agreement.