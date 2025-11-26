Sattva Sukun Lifecare consolidated net profit rises 6.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 979.49% to Rs 16.84 crore

Net profit of Sattva Sukun Lifecare rose 6.45% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 979.49% to Rs 16.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.841.566.8959.621.190.951.050.850.660.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News