Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 65.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales decline 16.30% to Rs 106.83 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 65.16% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.30% to Rs 106.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales106.83127.64 -16 OPM %7.806.09 -PBDT8.006.01 33 PBT5.313.21 65 NP4.5413.03 -65

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

