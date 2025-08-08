Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 88.37 crore

Net Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.88.3784.85-0.14-6.20-2.87-6.98-5.53-9.66-5.46-9.82

