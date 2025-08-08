Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 423.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 505.53 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 423.49% to Rs 52.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 505.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 457.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.505.53457.6610.118.6043.7230.0627.7313.7152.149.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News