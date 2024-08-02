Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 84.85 croreNet Loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 84.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales84.8587.68 -3 OPM %-6.20-2.99 -PBDT-6.98-2.01 -247 PBT-9.66-5.04 -92 NP-9.82-5.26 -87
