Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.56 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 62.30% to Rs 36.24 crore

Net loss of Celebrity Fashions reported to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.30% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.2496.12 -62 OPM %-16.146.36 -PBDT-6.963.85 PL PBT-8.561.79 PL NP-8.561.79 PL

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

