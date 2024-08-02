Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 15.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 205.28 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 15.09% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 205.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.205.28163.3425.0730.6463.4366.1250.7059.0836.9243.48

