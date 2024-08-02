Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Saregama India consolidated net profit declines 15.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 205.28 crore

Net profit of Saregama India declined 15.09% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 205.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 163.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales205.28163.34 26 OPM %25.0730.64 -PBDT63.4366.12 -4 PBT50.7059.08 -14 NP36.9243.48 -15

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

