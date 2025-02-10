Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Gillette India reported 21.18% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 125.97 crore on a 7.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 685.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The said results were driven by strong brand fundamentals across our strategic portfolio, a positive consumer response to innovation, and superior retail execution.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 167.14 crore in the December quarter, up 20.21% from Rs 139.04 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from grooming was at Rs 570.64 crore (up 10.97% YoY) and revenue from oral care stood at Rs 114.91 crore (down 8.26% YoY).

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director, Gillette India, said, We have delivered strong growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. These results are a testament to our teams execution of the integrated growth strategya focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We remain committed to this strategy, which is aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for FY24-25. The record date for the same is 31 January 2025, and it will be paid on or before 7 March 2025.

Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power, and oral care businesses.

Also Read

Shares of Gillette India slipped 2.27% to Rs 8,716.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News