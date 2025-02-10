NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Banco Products (India) Ltd, Carraro India Ltd and Excel Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2025.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1501.6 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 831 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 557.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd lost 19.89% to Rs 369.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22886 shares in the past one month.

Carraro India Ltd plummeted 17.49% to Rs 357.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21443 shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd slipped 16.79% to Rs 1143. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 938 shares in the past one month.

