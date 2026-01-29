Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 172 cr; declares dividend of Rs 180/share

Gillette India reported a 36.91% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 172.46 crore on a 15.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 790 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

PAT growth was fueled by double-digit revenue expansion and a favorable product pricing mix, reflecting a strong quarterly performance.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 232.14 crore in the December quarter, up 38.89% from Rs 167.14 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from grooming was at Rs 647.06 crore (up 13.39% YoY), and revenue from oral care stood at Rs 142.94 crore (up 24.39% YoY).

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director of Gillette India, said, We have delivered strong, balanced growth once again this quarter. This performance was enabled by our teams commitment to execute our integrated growth strategy. This includes a focused product portfolio of daily use categories, where performance drives brand choice; superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value); productivity; constructive disruption; and an agile and accountable organization. We remain committed to this strategy, which continues to drive our results, guiding us to deliver sustainable, balanced growth and value creation. Meanwhile, the board of directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per equity share, including a one-time special dividend of Rs 60 per share, for FY26. The record date has been fixed as 4 February 2026, and the dividend will be paid on or before 26 February 2026.