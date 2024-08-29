Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 26.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 645.33 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 26.40% to Rs 115.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 645.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 619.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.75% to Rs 411.70 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 355.68 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 2633.08 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 2477.05 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales645.33619.44 4 2633.082477.05 6 OPM %27.0523.19 -23.8321.77 - PBDT176.43145.28 21 644.89553.59 16 PBT155.23123.64 26 562.25472.90 19 NP115.9791.75 26 411.70355.68 16

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

