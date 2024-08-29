Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,270, a premium of 118.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,151.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 99.60 points or 0.40% to 25,151.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.16% to 13.79.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

