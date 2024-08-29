Gillette India Q4 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Gillette India reported 26.4% rise in net profit to Rs 115.97 crore in Q4 June 2024 as against Rs 91.75 crore reported in Q4 June 2023. Revenue from operations grew by 4.18% year on year to Rs 645.33 crore during the quarter, driven by a robust portfolio, strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The companys revenue from Grooming was at Rs 519.68 crore (up 7.07% YoY) while the income from Oral Care stood at Rs 125.65 crore (down 6.28% YoY) during the period under review. Profit before tax in the June quarter was at Rs 155.23 crore, up 25.55% from Rs 123.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On full year basis, the firm's net profit stood at Rs 411.70 crore in FY24, recording a growth of 15.75% YoY, with the strong sales growth in the current quarter.

Despite a challenging operating and competitive environment, the company delivered sales of Rs 2,633.08 crore in FY24, up 6.3% versus year ago.

More From This Section

The company said that it continued to strengthen its position as a leading player in the Blades and Razors category in FY 2023-2024.

Throughout the fiscal year, Gillette continued to delight the Indian consumers and drive category growth through a strong product portfolio, superior consumer communication and a continuous stream of product innovations.

V Kumar, managing director of Gillette India, said, This was another strong performance by Gillette India, delivering a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth in the fiscal. These results were enabled by our teams superior execution of the integrated strategy which we remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation. This strategy is yielding consistent results for us, and therefore remains the right way forward as we step into the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 45 per equity share for the financial year ended 30 June 2024. The dividend will be paid between 3 December 2024 to 25 December 2024, on approval of the members at the 40th annual general meeting.

Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power and oral care businesses.

Shares of Gillette India rose 0.24% to close at Rs 8993.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News