Gini & Jony partners with Unicommerce to scale its digital biz

Indian kidswear brand Gini & Jony has partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its online operations and scale its digital presence across India.

The apparel segment is often cited as one of the most challenging areas to manage within e-commerce. This is due to a combination of factors which Unicommerce solves for, said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce. We are thrilled to partner with Gini & Jony in their expansion journey, enabling them to strengthen their digital presence and reach a broader audience across India's evolving kidswear market, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News