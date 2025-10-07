Bondada Engineering gains as arm secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Bondada Engineering added 3.08% to Rs 398.50 after its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering secured a supply order worth Rs 13.75 crore from multiple domestic clients.

The company announced that Bondada Green Engineering has received purchase orders from the following domestic entities: Vishwanath Projects, OM Associates, Max Infra (India) and JMR Clean Energy.

The scope of the order includes the supply of MMS HDG, 400KV and 200KV equipment for bay extensions, MMS column post HDG, and Galvalume in accordance with MAHAGENCOs specifications and approved drawings.

The orders are to be executed within 23 weeks from the date of manufacturing clearance.

The aggregate order value stands at Rs 13.74 crore.