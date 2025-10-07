Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering gains as arm secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Bondada Engineering gains as arm secures Rs 14-cr supply order from domestic clients

Image
Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering added 3.08% to Rs 398.50 after its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering secured a supply order worth Rs 13.75 crore from multiple domestic clients.

The company announced that Bondada Green Engineering has received purchase orders from the following domestic entities: Vishwanath Projects, OM Associates, Max Infra (India) and JMR Clean Energy.

The scope of the order includes the supply of MMS HDG, 400KV and 200KV equipment for bay extensions, MMS column post HDG, and Galvalume in accordance with MAHAGENCOs specifications and approved drawings.

The orders are to be executed within 23 weeks from the date of manufacturing clearance.

The aggregate order value stands at Rs 13.74 crore.

The company clarified that these are not related party transactions, and neither the promoter nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entities.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom, renewable energy and Indian railways.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 150.12% to Rs 111.88 crore on a 96.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,571.38 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

AIA Engineering wins order of USD 32.90 million

KIOCL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes spurt at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

Indices trade in positive terrain; realty shares jump

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story