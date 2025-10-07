Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena launches PF Credit

Intellect Design Arena launches PF Credit

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of PF Credit, a cutting-edge suite of AI-first lending offerings poised to reimagine the loan management landscape. With a strong commitment to innovation and efficiency, PF Credit harnesses intelligent, modular digital experts to enhance the entire loan lifecycle, from loan origination to collections and servicing.

PF Credit is available as a full-stack offering with Intellect's eMACH.ai Lending, for an end-to-end digital credit transformation and can also seamlessly integrate with banks' existing lending solutions like Loan Origination Systems (LOS), Loan Management Systems (LMS) and Collections Systems.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking stated, At Intellect, we recognise that the challenges of quick loan approvals and rising non-performing assets are critical hurdles for banks. With the launch of PF Credit, we are committed to transforming these challenges into opportunities. This innovative suite of AI agents not only streamlines the lending lifecycle but also enhances decision-making and operational efficiency. Our vision is to empower banks with intelligent solutions that drive performance and improve the asset size of banks, ultimately fostering a healthier financial ecosystem for all.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

