Intellect Design Arena launches PF Credit

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of PF Credit, a cutting-edge suite of AI-first lending offerings poised to reimagine the loan management landscape. With a strong commitment to innovation and efficiency, PF Credit harnesses intelligent, modular digital experts to enhance the entire loan lifecycle, from loan origination to collections and servicing.
PF Credit is available as a full-stack offering with Intellect's eMACH.ai Lending, for an end-to-end digital credit transformation and can also seamlessly integrate with banks' existing lending solutions like Loan Origination Systems (LOS), Loan Management Systems (LMS) and Collections Systems.
Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking stated, At Intellect, we recognise that the challenges of quick loan approvals and rising non-performing assets are critical hurdles for banks. With the launch of PF Credit, we are committed to transforming these challenges into opportunities. This innovative suite of AI agents not only streamlines the lending lifecycle but also enhances decision-making and operational efficiency. Our vision is to empower banks with intelligent solutions that drive performance and improve the asset size of banks, ultimately fostering a healthier financial ecosystem for all.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app