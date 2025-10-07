Tata Motors allots 56,720 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 56,720 equity shares under the Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary/equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,50,26,811 divided into 3,68,22,74,653 ordinary/equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 7,36,51,40,251 divided into 3,68,23,31,373 ordinary/equity shares of Rs 2/- each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

