Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 12725.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 12725.00% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 95.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.95.0393.3617.502.5815.820.6313.32-3.3110.260.08

