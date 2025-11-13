Albert David reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 87.24 crore

Net loss of Albert David reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 18.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 87.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.87.2498.442.916.32-0.3526.80-2.5825.13-3.3018.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News