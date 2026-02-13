Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 120.12% to Rs 56.79 crore

Net profit of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.12% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.7925.80 120 OPM %2.39-3.64 -PBDT1.50-1.09 LP PBT0.68-1.86 LP NP0.44-2.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter

IndiaNivesh consolidated net profit rises 156.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Arunis Abode reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story