GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.12% to Rs 56.79 croreNet profit of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.12% to Rs 56.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.7925.80 120 OPM %2.39-3.64 -PBDT1.50-1.09 LP PBT0.68-1.86 LP NP0.44-2.03 LP
