Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.50% to Rs 7.96 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 92.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.50% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.9610.8325.7527.981.973.030.681.380.070.98

