Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 31.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 31.92% to Rs 10053.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7620.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 126479.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 119900.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126479.26119900.998.346.6511533.548723.1811533.548723.1810053.397620.86

