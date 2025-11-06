Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 303.48 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 15.35% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 303.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 263.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.303.48263.619.8312.0531.8428.1525.7522.2619.5416.94

