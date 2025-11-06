Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 29.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 91.41 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 29.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 91.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.91.4192.087.147.337.339.275.037.203.605.12

