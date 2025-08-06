Gland Pharma gains after Q1 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Gland Pharma advanced 1.36% to Rs 1,991.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 49.88% to Rs 215.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 143.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased by 7.41% YoY to Rs 1,505.62 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 312.74 crore in Q1 FY26, up 43.29% from Rs 218.25 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 367.8 crore, marking a 38.58% growth YoY. The EBITDA margin improved to 24%, compared to 19% in the same period last year.

On the geographical revenue front, Revenue from the US market stood at Rs 744.3 crore (down 2.42% YoY), revenue from Europe was at Rs 330.2 crore (up 28.68% YoY), Canada, Australia, and New Zealand stood at Rs 73.9 crore (up 65.32% YoY), Revenue from India was at Rs 59.4 crore (up 12.71% YoY) and the rest of the world was at Rs 297.8 crore (up 4.52% YoY) during the period under review. Total capex for the quarter rose 23.39% to Rs 78.6 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 63.7 crore in the same period last year. The companys total R&D expenses were Rs 46 crore in Q1 FY26, representing 4.4% of revenue.

During Q1 FY26, the company launched 12 new molecules in regulated markets, including Colistimethate, Epinephrine, Vancomycin (in three new strengths), Liraglutide, and Acetaminophen Bags. Additionally, one ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) was filed and nine were approved in Q1 FY26, contributing to a cumulative total of 372 ANDA filings in the U.S. (325 approved, 47 pending). Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, said, We're off to a positive start this year with a growth in revenue and a significant jump in profitability, which was driven by a strong performance in our base business and a turnaround at Cenexi. These results show our strategic priorities are progressing and we are strengthening our capabilities, adding new capacity, and boosting R&D with complex products and key partnerships. We're committed to building on this strong foundation, improving our performance, and reinforcing Gland's path toward sustainable growth

Shyamakant Giri, CEO, Gland Pharma, said, This quarters performance, with improved margins and Cenexi achieving EBITDA break even, reinforces the progress we are making in delivering our long-term vision. By enhancing our base business, investing in differentiated products, and driving operational efficiencies, we are positioning ourselves for sustained growth. At the same time, our continued focus on R&D, adherence to global quality standards, and investment in capability building position us to scale further, tap new markets, and deliver long-term value. Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.