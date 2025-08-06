Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Themis Medicare Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.

Themis Medicare Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.

Sandesh Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1389.1 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd surged 11.82% to Rs 113.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15704 shares in the past one month. Transrail Lighting Ltd soared 11.42% to Rs 787.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd added 10.88% to Rs 537.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30757 shares in the past one month.