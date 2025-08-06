Bharti Airtel Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 5,948 crore; ARPU rises to Rs 250

Bharti Airtel has reported 103.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total revenues increased by 28.5% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore in the April June 2025 quarter. The growth was driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa.

India revenues for Q1 FY26 were at Rs 37,585 crore, up 29%YoY. Mobile revenues grew 21.6% YoY on the back of improved realizations and customer additions. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 250 as compared to Rs 211 in Q1 FY25.

The company managed to fortify its leadership in the postpaid segment, maintaining momentum with net additions of 0.7 million customers in Q1 FY26, binging the total customer base to 26.6 million.

During the quarter, Airtel expanded its nationwide network by installing nearly 1,800 additional towers and approximately 7,500 mobile broadband stations to enhance customer experience. Demonstrating its commitment to delivering superior network quality, the company has invested in the addition of nearly 15,400 towers and deployed approximately 43,700 kms of fiber, on YoY basis. The Homes business demonstrated robust momentum, achieving 25.7% YoY revenue growth driven by record high customer additions. During the quarter, accelerated expansion of its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) network resulting in total Wifi net addition of 939K customers, bringing the total customer base to 11.0 million. Additionally, the company expanded its home-pass network significantly, adding nearly 1.6 million fibre home passes in the quarter.

Airtel Business revenue declined by 7.7% YoY, impacted by stated objective of focusing on quality revenues and discontinue low margin business. Underlying growth remains steady driven by both core connectivity and new age digital services. Digital TV posts revenue of Rs 763 crore with customer base of 15.7 million. Additionally, IPTV services, which were rolled out last quarter, continue to gain traction with encouraging customer response as we added 0.65 million customers. EBIDTA improved by 41.2% to Rs 28,167 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 19,944 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin rose by 520 basis points YoY to 56.9% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 10,504 crore, up by 98.6% from Rs 5,290 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA ratio (annualized) stood at 1.70 times as on 30 June 2025 as compared to 1.86 times as on 31 March 2025. Consolidated Net Debt (excluding lease obligations) to EBITDAaL ratio stood at 1.26 times as on 30 June 2025. Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and MD, said: "We delivered another quarter of consistent growth, with consolidated revenues at 49,463 crores growing 3.3% on a sequential basis. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.3% sequentially. Africa reported solid performance with 6.7% growth in constant currency.